2017-10-22 — bloomberg.com
A Czech billionaire looks set to win parliamentary elections Saturday, overcoming traditional political parties on a pledge to run the state like a business, fight Muslim immigration and oppose deeper integration with the European Union.
Andrej Babis, who has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump and Silvio Berlusconi, had a wide lead in opinion polls before two days of voting started Friday. With a chemical, food and media empire employing 34,000 in 18 countries, the Slovak-born businessman -- and second-richest Czech -- increased his popularity while serving as finance minister before he was fired by his coalition partner, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka.
Regardless of the government's economic achievements, polls have shown the emergence of protest parties including the anti-immigrant Freedom and Direct Democracy, known as SPD, and the Pirate party. Alongside the Communists -- the descendants of the Moscow-backed regime that ruled before the 1989 collapse of the Iron Curtain -- the three could take more than a quarter of parliament's seats.
