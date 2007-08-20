|
2017-12-25
Strong also attached a hand-written card that read: "Dear Misters Trump and Mnuchin, we are returning your Christmas gift of the Republican tax plan because it's complete horse shit. Sincerely, the American people."
As for Strong, who is still waiting to potentially get arrested or fired, he told KPCC that he has seen an "intense increase in homelessness" and believes Trump's economic policies are exacerbating the problem and someone needs to stand up and do something.
"In the long run, if we don't do stuff like this, what are we going to have left?" he asked.
