2017-02-20 — bloomberg.com

``Jeff Rosenberg, chief fixed income strategist at BlackRock, discusses the change in Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's message on inflation as she testified this week on Capitol Hill and looks at market skepticism on the Fed's rate path. He speaks on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas." ''

