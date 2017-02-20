|
|
|
2017-02-20 — cnn.com
A ceasefire aimed at ending the bloody fight between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists started Monday -- but is already on shaky ground... Russian President Vladimir Putin effectively withdrew from the Minsk agreement last week by signing an executive order recognizing travel documents issued by the separatist authorities in the region.
The Russians paint this move as humanitarian -- which is probably at least half true. But the article doesn't bother to mention that Kiev has not implemented its half of the Minsk deal: delegating power to the Eastern Ukraine region, so that provisions like local travel documents wouldn't even be necessary in the first place.
